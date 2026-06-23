Dutch ToqanClaw is European alternative to OpenClaw

Prosus is launching ToqanClaw today, a no-code AI platform for more than five million restaurants, merchants, and entrepreneurs. This makes the company the first in Europe to roll out this solution at scale. As a European alternative to OpenClaw, it could be an option that alleviates concerns about data privacy.

Waiting too long for the IT department, a shortage of technical staff, and high costs—these are the barriers Prosus aims to eliminate with the launch of ToqanClaw. The platform allows users to build apps, dashboards, and automations simply by describing what they need. No coding required. It is built into Toqan, Prosus’s proprietary AI platform, and processes requests using more than twenty models to deliver the best results at a lower cost than the alternatives. Data remains within the user’s own environment and is not used to train third-party models.

CEO Fabricio Bloisi emphasizes the uniqueness of the position Prosus has built: “Everyone has a good AI model now. That’s not the advantage anymore. The question is who has the data, the context, and the loops that make it actually useful for a real business. We’ve spent 18 months building that inside Prosus. 60,000 agents. 10,000 applications.”

Dutch hospitality businesses are seeing concrete results

ToqanClaw is already in use at various Dutch hospitality partners. Lebkov & Sons, the Dutch pub chain, used the platform to reduce financial reporting time from weeks to thirty minutes and subsequently achieved a 40 percent year-over-year revenue growth. Burger & Frites in Rotterdam built an analytics agent for deliveries, resulting in a 25% increase in deliveries and a 60% decrease in overtime. Poke Perfect developed an operational assistant via WhatsApp that reduced routine employee inquiries by 70 percent.

The platform is powered by Prosus’s Large Commerce Model (LCM), trained on data from more than one billion customers and 500 million daily interactions. This model enables agents to anticipate business needs before anyone even asks.

Tip: Dutch investor Prosus acquires Stack Overflow