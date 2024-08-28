Windows 11 23H2 update gives AMD Ryzen 9000 processors a boost

The latest KB5041587 update for Windows 11 23H2 should give the Ryzen 9000 CPUs and several other series of AMD Ryzen processors better speed performance. End users of these particular processors do not have to wait until Windows 11 24H2 finally becomes available to everyone.

End users of AMD Ryzen 9000-series processors, those with the new Zen-5 architecture, are complaining of inferior speed performance than expected, especially in gaming performance.

The chip manufacturer has taken notice of this criticism and communicated that any performance problems of this series of Ryzen processors will become a thing of the past with the upcoming update of Windows 11 to the new version 24H2.

As it turns out, AMD and Microsoft are not sitting still, and the companies have made sure that the latest update KB5041587 for Windows 11 23H2 already addresses these problems. That is what Ars Technica writes based on confirmation from the chip manufacturer.

The speeds that the AMD Ryzen 9000 now achieves via this update hovers between 0 and 13 percent performance increase compared with the existing Windows 23H2 version.

Also available for Ryzen 7000- and 5000-series

Additionally, the new Windows 11 update brings good news not only for users of the AMD Ryzen 9000 series, but also for the AMD Ryzen 7000 and 5000 series of processors, based on the Zen-4 and Zen-3 architectures, respectively. Both series would also benefit from improved speed performance with the update.

For these last two processor series, AMD does not specify how much the speeds improve percentage-wise with the update. Unfortunately, experts who have already conducted some tests in the meantime see marginal speed improvements from the update for both processor series.

Windows 11 24H2 release on track

Windows 11 24H2 is scheduled for release in the autumn of this year, but of course, it is already available in Preview. Also, the tech giant and other OEMs are reportedly already shipping Windows 24H2 by default with new laptops and desktops, such as the latest Microsoft Surface models.

Also read: AMD patches Ryzen 3000 chips for Sinkclose vulnerability