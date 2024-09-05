9altitudes takes steps for international growth

Kortrijk-based 9altitudes is working on international expansion. A new CEO should guide the growth phase.

9altitudes guides companies through digital transformation. The company itself is currently undergoing a transformation. It has ambitions for further international growth, strengthening its expertise in key sectors and innovating its offering. The company is already active in several European countries, including Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, France, and Slovenia, but it is keen to grow its international presence.

Change of CEO

All this will be accompanied by a new CEO, Niels Stenfeldt (pictured right). He has sufficient experience in realizing companies’ growth plans supported by private investors. He acquired this experience in various positions at SAP, Oracle, and OpenText. Filip Bossuyt, pictured left, will continue to help determine the organization’s strategic direction as CSO (chief strategy officer).

70 percent of 9altitudes’ shares are owned by Waterland, which became a co-shareholder five years ago. This independent private equity player says its strategy involves management focusing on developing the core business while Waterland provides support through acquisitions, financing, organizational development, and other projects.

Stenfeldt himself adds where his responsibilities lie in the coming years, “My focus will be on growing and strengthening our teams, deepening our partnerships, and driving strategic initiatives that align with our ambitious goals.”

Acquisitions are part of the strategy

He additionally indicates that acquisitions are also part of the growth plans. Last month, 9altitudes showed that acquisitions offer a great opportunity to strengthen the international presence. The company then acquired Integral Group, a player in PTC’s CAD/PLM business. As a result, the company entered new markets: Spain, Portugal, Turkey, and South America.

