Cegeka changes structure to grow internationally

Cegeka wants to ensure and strengthen the company’s international growth. To this end, the company’s structure is being overhauled to provide the right support.

Cegeka is a well-known name in the Belgian and Dutch IT markets but wants to expand beyond these countries. The IT consultant will leverage the success of its home markets to be successful in other countries.

To this end, the company’s solutions will be bundled into one new cohesive structure, named: “Services & Solutions”. This organization consists of seven business lines: Application Services, Business Solutions, Quality Engineering, Data & AI, Digital Workplace, Security Networking & Regulatory/Compliance and Hybrid Cloud.

‘Refining structure’

“To realize Cegeka’s ambitious international growth path, we are refining our structure. This will allow us to scale up Cegeka solutions faster worldwide and at the same time live up to the ‘in close cooperation’ with our customers – as they are used to from us – even better,” says Cegeka CEO Stijn Bijnens.

Specifically, Annelore Buijs is moving up from Managing Director for Cegeka Netherlands to Executive Vice President of Europe. The expertise gained in the Dutch market should help make this a success. Bart Watteeuw will lead Cegeka’s streamlined solution to win over the European market.

