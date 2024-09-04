New Certainly by Cegeka platform brings AI to tasks and processes

The SaaS platform is designed to understand human interactions and take action where necessary.

Cegeka is collaborating with Danish startup Certainly for the tool, which develops AI chatbots that support business and operational issues. The platform resulting from this collaboration, Certainly by Cegeka, promises to integrate conversational AI that increases business agility through actionable insights. In addition, artificial intelligence can be used to better respond to customer needs and preferences and to automate repetitive tasks.

Insights

Certainly by Cegeka is LLM-agnostic, which means it can work with different vendors of large language models. Organizations can tailor Certainly by Cegeka to their needs and different LLM providers, ensuring maximum adaptability, quality, and performance.

In addition, the SaaS platform learns and acts on business insights. Cegeka hopes to win over organizations by allowing the platform to interact with business applications and data. That way Certainly by Cegeka has the right context.

An example is the real-time analysis of customer conversations. This provides the organization with valuable insights into optimizing customer service and proactively responding to changing customer needs.

