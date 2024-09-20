NetApp and AWS strengthen partnership to ease GenAI adoption

NetApp and AWS have been working together for a decade, but are strengthening their bond once more. The new Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) allows customers to securely deploy their data in the cloud for AI faster than ever.

As a result of the long-standing partnership, NetApp already has twelve AWS Competencies. Customers very often use these certifications as benchmarks to assess the quality of AWS partners. NetApp also builds specific apps to run on AWS, such as the data storage service Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP. Other NetApp solutions are also set up to run CloudOps smoothly on AWS.

GenAI, transactions, CloudOps value

The new SCA focuses particularly on GenAI. Connecting ONTAP to foundation models on Amazon Bedrock is now done via the recently released BlueXP. This allows customers to leverage their on-prem data estate to build GenAI apps. RAG, a popular technique for providing up-to-date data to GenAI models, is also easy to roll out for joint AWS and NetApp customers, thanks to a comprehensive guide.

Tip: What is Retrieval-Augmented Generation?

Thanks to the agreement signed this week, more of NetApp’s offerings can be purchased from the AWS Marketplace. This is especially true of NetApp CloudOps. By the way, the rollout of these tools is not exclusive to AWS; Azure also received support for them late last year.

AWS itself is investing in better integrations between its own cloud platform and NetApp so that CloudOps runs as smoothly as possible and delivers the right performance, scalability and availability for workloads and data.