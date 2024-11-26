NetApp can better handle AI workloads through Vultr partnership

NetApp ONTAP is being integrated with Vultr’s 32 global data centers. This integration simplifies volume creation, backup, and cloning and reduces delays.

For this, NetApp is joining the Vultr Cloud Alliance, a program that provides solutions to assemble and scale IT infrastructures tailored for cloud and AI operations. According to Vultr, the program guarantees a working environment without vendor lock-in. Other alliance members include AMD, Run:ai, and QDrant.

The combined solution is aimed primarily at companies in data-intensive industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and media and entertainment. Through optimizations, the collaboration offers benefits for training models, high-performance computing, and research workflows.

With this new step, NetApp responds to growing business demand for AI applications. Thanks to Vultr’s cloud GPU offering and NetApp’s storage solutions, AI workloads are better supported. In addition, the solution offers automated data tiering for cost optimization, as well as rapid data migration and synchronization capabilities.

The partnership aligns with NetApp’s strategy to build an Intelligent Data Infrastructure. In a recent article, we explained exactly what that means.