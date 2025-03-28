Rapt AI and AMD want to make AI workloads more efficient on Instinct GPUs

Rapt AI and AMD have announced a strategic partnership to optimize AI workloads on AMD Instinct GPUs. This alliance should improve inferencing and training performance. It should allow customers to benefit from a scalable and cost-effective solution for AI applications in different environments.

Organizations today struggle considerably with multiple challenges surrounding AI. These include allocating resources for AI, bottlenecks in performance and the complexity of managing GPUs. This is where the collaboration between Rapt AI and AMD should help. The two parties want to do this by integrating Rapt’s workload automation platform with AMD Instinct MI300X, MI325X and the upcoming MI350 series GPUs.

Maximum utilization and flexible rollout

An important focus of the collaboration is on optimizing GPU use. The AMD Instinct GPUs will be linked to Rapt’s resource optimization technology. This combination should ensure maximum GPU utilization for AI workloads, leading to a lower TCO (Total Cost of Ownership). Organizations that want to run AI projects can therefore better manage and optimize their infrastructure through this collaboration.

According to AMD and Rapt AI, an important advantage of the solution is that it enables organizations to seamlessly deploy AI in both on-premise and multi-cloud environments. Rapt’s platform simplifies GPU management, reducing the time data scientists spend on guesswork when configuring infrastructure. The automatic optimization of resource allocation allows them to focus more on innovation than on infrastructure. The platform supports various GPU environments, including AMD and other suppliers, through a single instance. This should ensure maximum infrastructure flexibility.

Improved inferencing performance

The Rapt AI platform is designed to work optimally with AMD Instinct GPUs. This means, among other things, that they can be used as efficiently as possible. This results in better inferencing performance and better scalability. This also applies to AI implementations that are actually put into production. The relatively recent introduction of the AMD Instinct MI325X and the announcement of the MI355X show that AMD is offering increasingly better performance for AI inferencing. The partnership with Rapt AI builds on this.

The timing of this collaboration fits in well with the growing need for efficient AI infrastructure in the current technology landscape, in which organizations such as OpenAI are looking for ways to solve the shortage of specialized processors such as GPUs.

