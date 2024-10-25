No Google Cloud for 12 hours due to power outage

Many German companies using Google Cloud had to do without it for much of Thursday. The service, which has a European office in Frankfurt, was out of service for much of the day due to problems with the power supply.

The outage lasted from Wednesday night to Thursday until about three in the afternoon on Thursday. Google has since apologized, pointing to power outages and cooling problems as the cause. The region is divided into three pieces, and the problems originated in one of them Wednesday night.

Cloud Build, Cloud Developer Tools, Cloud Machine Learning, Google Cloud Dataflow, Google Cloud Dataproc, Google Cloud Pub/Sub, Google Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Persistent Disk, and Vertex AI Batch Prediction were all affected that day.

Outage affected many German companies

Users of various Google Cloud services suffered quite a bit, according to the tech giant. Some German companies lost work as the service stopped processing file storage jobs. Some companies temporarily migrated to one of the other zones, but not everyone could do so.

What exactly caused the power outage and cooling problems is not yet known. For now, the issues have been resolved, and everything is working again. According to the cloud giant, the outage also affected other regions but was limited and of much shorter duration.

This is not the first time this type of outage has occurred.

Tip: Google Cloud sues Microsoft Azure at EU after backtracking CISPE