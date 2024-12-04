AWS and ServiceNow further tie platforms together

ServiceNow and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are expanding their strategic partnership by offering new functionality for implementing AI-driven workflows, among other things. To this end, the two companies are tying together Amazon Bedrock and ServiceNow’s Now Platform for both technology improvements and operational efficiencies.

The latest addition to this collaboration is a connector that enables the use of multimodal models developed and trained on Amazon Bedrock. This makes deploying generative AI for workflows on the Now Platform easier. In addition, new automation solutions have been made available through the AWS Marketplace. These tools focus particularly on managing security incidents and procurement processes, where speed and precision are key.

Security integration

The new solutions in the AWS Marketplace focus on streamlining security and procurement processes. One of the key additions is the integration between ServiceNow Security Incident Response and AWS Security Hub. This link automates the creation of (notifications about) security incidents on the Now Platform based on findings from AWS Security Hub. This should result in faster and more efficient handling of threats, with resolved incidents automatically synchronized with AWS Security Hub.

In addition, the integration with Amazon Business Procurement gives users greater control over procurement processes. For example, the system makes managing approved suppliers easier, tracking price changes, and monitoring order and shipping information. Companies gain greater control over their purchasing policies by integrating purchasing rules and governance directly into the process.

Expansion to more regions

ServiceNow and AWS are not only adding technological enhancements to their solutions but also casting their net wider geographically. By 2025, they plan to offer their combined solutions in Canada and Europe. According to ServiceNow, the services are particularly useful in sectors such as telecom, technology, financial services, education, and retail.

Paul Fipps, president of Strategic Accounts at ServiceNow, highlights the partnership’s impact: “Our partnership with AWS is accelerating business transformation for our joint customers. More than ever before, organizations demand integrated, end‑to‑end solutions that enhance user experiences and optimize technology investments”.

