Schneider Electric partners with Nvidia on AI data center cooling systems

Schneider Electric is committed to addressing the growing energy consumption of data centers required for AI applications. To this end, the energy management and automation specialist is partnering with Nvidia to provide advanced cooling systems.

Earlier this year, Schneider Electric had already taken steps to strengthen its position in energy efficiency. For example, the company acquired a majority stake, with the option of acquiring it outright, in the U.S. competitor Motivair. This move underscores its focus on energy-efficient solutions for AI infrastructures.

In addition, Schneider Electric replaced its CEO in early November. This decision followed a disagreement over the company’s strategy and a perceived lack of decisiveness.

Cooperation with Nvidia

The collaboration with Nvidia focuses on providing efficient cooling solutions for AI data centers. Schneider Electric’s cooling designs will be integrated into Nvidia’s high-density AI cluster servers, including those with GB200 NVL72 and Blackwell processors. These servers consume up to 132 kilowatts (kW) per rack and are optimized for liquid cooling.

The custom designs are suitable for hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data center environments. They include liquid-to-liquid Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs) and direct liquid cooling for processors. In addition, they offer mechanical and electrical designs to ensure energy efficiency and durability.

Another important aspect is software integration. Schneider Electric provides tools such as Exodial and EcoStruxure IT Design CFD, which allow users to match cooling design to specific AI workloads. This promotes both sustainability and operational efficiency for high-density applications.

According to Schneider Electric, the company is responsible for everything around the server racks, while Nvidia focuses on the technology within the racks.

Compact but powerful UPS

In addition to its partnership with Nvidia, Schneider Electric introduced the Galaxy VXL, a compact and powerful UPS explicitly designed for (AI) data centers and heavy workloads.

The scalable, modular Galaxy VXL saves up to 52 percent space thanks to 125 kW/3U power modules and a footprint of just 1.2 square meters. One unit can provide up to 1.25 megawatts (MW) of critical power, while four units connected in parallel can handle up to 5 MW within a 4.8-square-meter space.

