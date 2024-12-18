Penta Infra shapes European growth plans with new shareholder

Dutch company Penta Infra has managed to snare pension fund PGGM as a new shareholder. With a 49 percent percentage, PGGM has become the second shareholder alongside the current shareholder, Photon Capital.

Penta Infra is a pan-European provider of edge data centers primarily for smaller and medium-sized companies to host their IT infrastructure. The data center specialist has its own data centers in five European countries: Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark.

Penta Infra’s edge data centers are known for their sustainable nature. They use 100 percent green energy for power, put excess heat to heat neighbourhoods and use circular water systems.

Expansion of European operations

With the arrival of pension fund PGGM as a second shareholder, the edge data center specialist wants to better prepare itself for its growth plans for the coming years. This is because the data center market continues to grow, and Penta Infra wants to expand further in Europe.

For its participation, PGGM is acquiring 49 percent of the shares from Photon Capital. This private investment company is involved in Penta Infra since its founding.

The former solo shareholder Photon Capital is pleased with PGGM’s move to participate. According to this investment company, both shareholders can now work together to make Penta Infra’s ambitions successful in the European data center market. PGGM is an investment fund from the Netherlands.

Tip! Penta Infra buys sustainable data center Nexus in Brussels