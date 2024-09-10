Understanding the network edge with new Environet solution from Vertiv

Digital infrastructure provider Vertiv is launching Vertiv Environet Connect, a web-based solution for managing data center environments, especially those located in external locations.

As AI workloads increasingly make their way to the network edge, this cloud-connected interface should provide visibility into various components such as UPS systems, power distribution units (PDUs), generators and thermal units.

This solution provides greater control over such important systems through dashboards and notifications that administrators can configure. This close-to-source monitoring should reduce latency and eliminate data processing bottlenecks. In addition, Environet Connect supports provisioning and firmware updates at scale, which Vertiv says accelerates the deployment of devices at remote sites and increases their efficiency.

The solution will benefit managed service providers (MSPs) with multi-tenancy in mind, simplifying this process for partners and customers. In addition, Vertiv offers user support through software training, a help desk, asset management, and technical support at various levels.

Interface for HPC and AI

Available immediately in the EMEA region and North America, the new solution is an integral part of Vertiv’s broader range of AI solutions, including the recently introduced Vertiv 360AI, a complete suite of high-performance computing (HPC) and AI environments solutions. To this end, Environet Connect acts as a common interface for power, cooling and management of physical infrastructures.

“Although AI applications currently run in data centers, it is quite conceivable that they will be moved to the edge in the near future to reduce latency and avoid processing bottlenecks,” said Wesley Lim, vice president of Software & Digital Solutions at Vertiv. “Implementing a secure, easy-to-use and internet-accessible monitoring solution such as Environet Connect helps operational teams gain improved visibility and maximize uptime to remote locations.”

Also read: Liquid-cooled modular solution from Vertiv is ready for AI workloads