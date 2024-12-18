ASML, NXP and Philips invest €219 million into Brainport region

Twelve companies will invest hundreds of millions in accessibility, affordable housing, additional talent, and equity for all residents under the Brainport Partnerfonds.

The fund will be set up so participating companies can contribute according to their means. With a package of 219 million euros, they will contribute co-financing for government investments in the coming years. In March, the government presented Project Beethoven, an investment of 2.5 billion euros for a “strong business climate for the microchip sector in Brainport Eindhoven.” This plan was drawn up in part to keep ASML in the Netherlands.

In addition to ASML, NXP and Philips, VDL Groep, Wilvo Group, VHE Industrial Automation, AAE, Rabobank, Prodrive Technologies, Van der Hoorn Buigtechniek, VB Groep and the Strijp-T campus are also involved in the creation of the Brainport Partner Fund. The joint investment of €219 million will be spread over twelve years. Meanwhile, talks are ongoing to expand the group in the coming years further.

“It is truly unique that the collective business community in a region is willing to co-finance solutions to societal challenges on this scale. With this typical Brainport initiative, our business community is taking co-responsibility for the society of which they are a part,” responded Eindhoven Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem.

Tip: Dutch government ‘harmonizes’ ASML restrictions with US