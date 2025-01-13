Fred Voccola steps down as CEO at Kaseya

Fred Voccola, a major shareholder and Kaseya’s CEO, recently announced his resignation at the company. The IT and security player for MSPs has now launched a search for a successor.

According to Kaseya, Fred Voccola is stepping down to make room for a new CEO who can manage the company’s next growth phase. The IT and security specialist is focused on further growth and may consider going public this year. According to the former CEO, this can best be achieved under new leadership.

New role for Voccola

Board member Kevin Thompson assumes the role of interim CEO and is working with Fred Voccola in the search for a new CEO. Thompson, former CEO of SolarWinds, led that company through the fallout from the sweeping hacking attack in 2020 before moving to Kaseya.

Fred Voccola remains active in the company in a new role. He will become vice chairman of the IT and security specialist’s Supervisory Board. He will focus on long-term innovation and developing new market strategies in this position. According to Kaseya, these should prepare the company for a future IPO.

Kaseya says the arrival of a new CEO will lead to strategic changes. However, the company remains committed to delivering innovative products, improving the customer experience and further developing its products.

Growth

Under Fred Voccola’s leadership, Kaseya grew from a single-product provider to a major platform specialist over the past decade. The company realized about $1.5 billion in annual recurring revenue in the process.

In 2024, the IT and security specialist launched the subscription-based Kaseya 365 platform. This platform offers customers a complete suite of essential tools for IT administrators at a cost-effective price.

In recent years, Kaseya has faced increasing competition within the MSP market. Companies such as ConnectWise, which appointed a new CEO with Manny Rivalo in September 2024, are stepping up the pressure through acquisitions. Other competitors include N-able, HaloPSA, NinjaOne, and Syncro.

