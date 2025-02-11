NetApp expands into block storage through ASA A20, A30 and A50

NetApp is releasing three new ASA A-Series systems designed for block workloads. These systems help organizations establish a silo-free data infrastructure.

They are the NetApp ASA A20, A30 and A50 for businesses of all sizes. The systems are designed for mission-critical applications such as databases and virtual machines.

NetApp promises that the new systems can be deployed in minutes and set up in seconds. Integrated management workflows for the entire storage environment, including NAS and SAN, create simplicity at scale. In addition, future expansion is possible.

NetApp claims that companies can operate faster and more agile with the new ASA A-Series. This is due to a storage architecture with consistent performance and the ability to scale up to multiple petabytes. In the process, NetApp guarantees 99.9999 per cent availability and offers a ransomware recovery guarantee, which should boost confidence in the systems.

Cost-effective

NetApp says costs are 30 to 50 percent lower than comparable competitor systems. In addition, power consumption is said to be up to 97 percent lower. With a starting price starting at $25,000 (about 24,200 euros), the systems are also interesting for smaller deployments and remote offices.

The introduction follows NetApp’s Intelligent Data Infrastructure, presented late last year. With this, NetApp is working toward a single architecture without silos. The latest systems make this infrastructure more accessible to a broader range of organizations by being at a lower end than previous launches.

Enhanced ransomware protection

Later this year, NetApp will introduce ONTAP Autonomous Ransomware Protection with artificial intelligence (ARP/AI) for block storage. This technology builds on existing real-time threat detection for NAS systems and extends cybersecurity protection to SAN customers. In addition, NetApp is introducing the Ransomware Detection Program, offering customers free recovery support after certain ransomware attacks.