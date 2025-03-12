Belgian research institute Imec tests newest chip machines ASML

ASML’s newest chip machines will soon arrive at the Flemish research institute Imec. Both parties have reached an agreement to cooperate more over the next five years.

It has long been known that the latest chip machines from the Dutch manufacturer would eventually arrive at Imec. In 2023, both parties made a declaration of intent for this. “This agreement is a formalization of that memorandum,” ASML spokesman Marc Assinck told De Tijd.

The research institute will develop a pilot line with the High NA EUV machines. On that line, research can be conducted on new chips. The primary objectives are to improve and make the production process more sustainable.

High NA EUV machines

Intel is the first customer to have purchased the latest chip machines. Each device costs around 350 million euros. The company recently announced that 30,000 wafers were produced on these machines in one quarter. The company is particularly positive about the machines in that they produce smaller chips at a higher rate. Productivity is said to be at 200 wafers per hour. Also, printing with beams of light requires less illumination than in previous generations of machines.

European strength

Substantial investments have already been made in the Flemish test line from the Chips Act. A total of 2.5 billion euros is involved, of which Europe and Flanders have put in 1.1 billion euros. To accommodate the developments, it appears that Imec’s current building is becoming too cramped. Therefore, Imec will expand by 10,000 square meters.