Google invests an additional €5 billion in Belgian data center

Google has announced an additional investment of €5 billion to expand its cloud and AI infrastructure in Belgium. The investment, spread over two years, includes the expansion of data centers in Saint-Ghislain and the creation of 300 new full-time jobs.

With this investment, the American tech giant is focusing primarily on strengthening its Belgian base for cloud computing and artificial intelligence. The data center in Saint-Ghislain, which has been operational since 2010, will undergo a significant expansion to meet the growing demand for AI services in Europe.

Investments in human capital

In addition to infrastructure, Google is also investing in the Belgian population. The company is funding free AI training for low-skilled workers through non-profit organizations. This initiative aims to support Belgians in adapting to the AI-driven economy.

“This is an extraordinary time for European innovation and its digital and economic future,” Google said in the announcement. The tech giant is positioning Belgium as a strategic hub for its European AI ambitions.

Sustainable energy as a foundation

Google has signed new agreements with energy suppliers Eneco, Luminus, and Renner for the development of onshore wind farms. These deals aim to support the electricity grid with clean energy, a crucial component for energy-intensive AI infrastructure.

The focus on renewable energy fits in with Google’s broader sustainability strategy. AI data centers consume significant amounts of electricity, especially for training and running machine learning models.

Belgian government sees opportunities

Prime Minister Bart De Wever is enthusiastic about the investment. “Google’s new investment is a powerful sign of confidence in Belgium as a hub for digital innovation and sustainable growth,” he says.

The prime minister emphasizes that the investment not only strengthens the economy but also promotes the energy transition. According to De Wever, this will enable Belgium to consolidate its role as a leader in Europe’s digital future.

