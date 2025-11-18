Cloudflare brings 50,000 LLMs within reach with Replicate deal

Cloudflare is set to acquire the AI platform Replicate. With this deal, the company aims to transform Cloudflare Workers into a ” leading” platform for AI applications. Developers will soon have access to more than 50,000 AI models within the reach of a single line of code.

Ben Firshman, co-founder and CEO of Replicate, emphasizes that the complexity of AI development still lies too much with developers today. “Replicate was founded to solve that. We build tools that make AI development truly accessible and simple,” says Firshman. The integration within Cloudflare should accelerate that mission.

The combination of Replicate’s model library and community of developers with Cloudflare’s infrastructure seems like a logical fit. Cloudflare has broadened its profile in recent years, including as a player in the field of security and app performance. With this acquisition, the company aims to further expand its Workers AI solution.

Replicate strengthens Cloudflare Workers

The acquisition brings Replicate’s extensive model library to Cloudflare Workers AI. Cloudflare reports that it primarily wants to leverage Replicate’s expertise to add new capabilities. Think of running custom models and pipelines. The promise is clear: in the foreseeable future, developers on Cloudflare will be able to deploy any AI model worldwide.

Existing Replicate users need not worry, says Cloudflare. Their APIs and workflows will continue to function as usual. In fact, they will soon be able to benefit from Cloudflare’s global network, according to the optimistic outlook the company added to the announcement. According to both parties, this combination should ensure better performance and high availability.

Fireshman speaks of a platform on which developers can easily build and deploy. “We are creating the platform for the next big AI applications,” he says. Whether that succeeds depends on how well both parties can integrate their technologies. In any case, Cloudflare has the scale and reach to significantly grow Replicate’s platform.