Schneider Electric launches One Digital Grid Platform for grid management

The One Digital Grid Platform software platform helps grid operators modernize, increases the resilience of electricity grids, and reduces energy costs.

One Digital Grid Platform combines planning, operations, and asset management in a modular system. This allows grid operators to innovate without significant infrastructure investments. The platform offers integrated tools that increase reliability and strengthen customer communication.

The platform builds on Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure ADMS, DERMS, and ArcFM. “Today’s society demands not only power delivery, but also resilience, reliability, and sustainability,” said Frédéric Godemel, Executive Vice President of Energy Management. The platform enables grid operators to transform outdated infrastructure into smart grids.

AI speeds up recovery after outages

The platform uses AI and real-time data to resolve outages faster. The Estimated Time of Restoration feature provides accurate restoration forecasts during outages. The system uses real-time grid data, weather forecasts, and technician availability to continuously refine forecasts.

The Grid AI Assistant provides real-time support to operators in troubleshooting. AI-based Network Model Tuning compares map, operational, and customer data to detect discrepancies between the digital model and physical reality. This increases accuracy and reduces operational costs.

Hybrid cloud with Microsoft Azure

The platform runs on Microsoft Azure and combines cloud with on-premises capabilities. Using Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, Defender for IoT, and Azure Arc, Schneider Electric supports grid operators with cloud scalability and cybersecurity.

The flexible design offers network operators a hybrid foundation for modernizing systems. Real-time data processing enables dynamic network operations and AI insights.

