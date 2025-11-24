Dynatrace integrates with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore

Dynatrace connects its observability platform to Amazon Bedrock AgentCore. The integration provides real-time insight into autonomous AI agents within AWS environments. For developers, this means better control over agentic workflows and their performance.

Amazon Bedrock AgentCore helps build and deploy AI agents without requiring infrastructure management. The integration with Dynatrace ensures that agent telemetry is converted into insights. Teams can use this to monitor the reliability and responsiveness of agents at the trace level. Intelligent alerts for key metrics become possible. A real-time topology map visualizes interactions between agents and services. Compliance and governance in AI-driven systems can also be monitored.

Dynatrace CPO Steve Tack sees agentic architectures redefining how companies build intelligent systems. As a result, observability becomes the foundation for trust and innovation. “Our integration with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore delivers the transparency and insight teams need to confidently scale autonomous AI,” said Tack.

Acceleration to production

The integration underscores Dynatrace’s commitment to improving AI-driven observability. By partnering with hyperscalers such as AWS, organizations can implement agentic and generative AI technologies faster. Comprehensive telemetry, causal AI analysis, and seamless integration with AgentCore are designed to accelerate time-to-value.

The Dynatrace AgentCore integration is now generally available to AWS customers. Developers, cloud architects, and operations teams can immediately start monitoring, debugging, and optimizing their agentic workflows.

