Dynatrace acquires Bindplane to enhance telemetry pipelines

Dynatrace has signed an agreement to acquire Bindplane. The company offers telemetry pipelines based on open standards. This enables organizations to collect and manage operational data at scale.

Bindplane optimizes and manages telemetry data at the edge. Specifically, this means filtering, masking, and encrypting data before it reaches an observability platform. This improves data quality, reduces ingestion costs, and aids in compliance. Additionally, Bindplane offers organizations a migration path from legacy monitoring tools to cloud-native observability.

Log Management and Comprehensive Data Ingestion

Steve Tack, Chief Product Officer at Dynatrace, explains what the combination delivers for customers: “Together, Dynatrace and Bindplane will enable a new level of control over telemetry. As data volumes surge and AI becomes central to how teams build and operate software, customers need a unified, open approach to managing their data.”

The acquisition accelerates Dynatrace’s Log Management and Analytics roadmap. This gives users greater ingestion capacity across a wider range of data sources and the freedom to route telemetry to any desired destination. Dynatrace’s Grail data lakehouse, which combines metrics, logs, traces, and business data, forms the foundation for this approach. With Bindplane, the influx of data from a broader set of sources becomes possible.

Earlier this year, Dynatrace launched Dynatrace Intelligence, an agentic operations system that combines deterministic AI and agentic AI for autonomous operations. The Bindplane acquisition aligns with this broader platform strategy.