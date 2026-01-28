Dynatrace expands integrations with AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud

During its Perform conference, Dynatrace announced new integrations for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. The expansions are designed to help teams manage performance, resilience, and costs in multi-cloud environments.

Dynatrace’s new integrations bring additional observability across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud together in a single view. This enables teams to find and resolve issues faster, reducing risks to the end-user experience. The capabilities are enabled by the Grail data lakehouse, the Smartscape real-time dependency graph, and the new Dynatrace Intelligence.

Four key enhancements for cloud operations

The enhancements strengthen Dynatrace’s Cloud Operations capabilities. First, comprehensive telemetry and metadata improve visibility into AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud services. This helps teams better understand the health and behavior of cloud-native environments.

In addition, risks are prevented with ready-to-use indicators of environment health, warning signals, and customizable alerts that flag emerging issues early on. This also applies to workloads on Azure Kubernetes Service and Azure AI Foundry. Built-in automation resolves issues as they arise, reducing manual work and minimizing impact on users.

Finally, continuous assessment of cloud resource usage supports improved performance and cost efficiency in multi-cloud environments. “Teams are expected to deliver great performance, control costs, and maintain resilience across multiple cloud platforms at the same time,” said Jay Snyder, Senior Vice President of Partners and Alliances at Dynatrace. By extending cloud automation capabilities across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Dynatrace makes it easier for platform teams to see what’s happening and automatically prevent issues before they impact customers, he said.

AWS support is now generally available. Azure support is in preview, as is support for Google Cloud Platform.

