Dynatrace offers developers new observability tools

Dynatrace has announced new developer tools and agentic AI capabilities. This should enable the observability platform to evolve from passive insights to an intelligent control layer that guides and protects software delivery in real time.

Cloud-native architectures, AI assistance, and agentic systems accelerate software releases, but also bring new challenges. According to recent research by Dynatrace, product development is the fastest-growing use case for agentic AI. At least 42 percent of organizations already use it in customer-facing digital products, while another 31 percent plan to expand its use over the next five years.

That requires more than just visibility. Teams need real-time control to act with confidence, manage risk, and keep applications stable at enterprise scale. Dynatrace’s new capabilities unite frontend, backend, AI telemetry, databases, cloud, and mobile in a single developer-centric experience.

New: frontend, mobile, and feature-level controls

The modernized frontend experience bundles RUM data in Grail, Dynatrace’s central data lakehouse. New apps, including Error Inspector, are designed to give developers deeper insight into real user behavior and enable them to troubleshoot problems faster.

For mobile developers, new diagnostics will help them locate Application Not Responding (ANR) events and crashes more quickly. This context should speed up debugging and improve app stability.

Dynatrace is also building directly on its acquisition of DevCycle earlier this month. That tool brings feature-level runtime controls that continuously validate behavior, reduce risk, and automatically respond to issues from development to production.

In addition, Dynatrace is introducing end-to-end traces that link AI calls, application services, databases, and cloud infrastructure. This should provide clarity as AI-driven workloads increase trace volume.

Agentic workflows and IDE integrations

Agentic workflows and the new Dynatrace MCP Server enable developers and AI agents to act securely on real-time observability data. MCP support for Claude, AWS Bedrock AgentCore, and Azure AI Foundry delivers secure automation in multi-cloud and multi-AI environments.

The Live Debugger now supports various IDEs, including Windsurf and Cursor. This integration brings live debugging directly into the programming environment, streamlining development and troubleshooting.

By unifying delivery, runtime control, and insights on a single platform, developers gain direct control over how software behaves in production. This allows them to experiment safely, respond quickly, and translate real-world signals into business impact. Some enhancements are available immediately, while others will follow in the near future.

