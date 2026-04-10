Cisco strengthens AI observability by acquiring Galileo

Galileo specializes in observability for AI systems and helps organizations make AI agents more reliable, secure, and transparent.

With the acquisition of Galileo, Cisco aims to strengthen Splunk’s position in the AI observability market. Galileo is built for trust, which Cisco identifies as one of the most challenging issues in AI. The platform provides AI teams with tools to evaluate the quality of AI outputs, detect errors before they reach end users, and continuously improve the behavior of AI agents in production.

It involves more than just monitoring latency and errors. Teams need visibility into hallucinations and bias in AI outputs, security risks, and cost and usage metrics. Galileo provides real-time observability and guardrails for multi-agent systems throughout the entire agent development lifecycle (ADLC), from prompt optimization and model selection to production monitoring.

Enhancing the Splunk Observability Cloud

Galileo is being integrated into the Splunk Observability Cloud and expands the existing AI Agent Monitoring capabilities. This gives users real-time visibility and protection across the entire ADLC via a single platform.

Cisco and Galileo are already collaborating. Previously, Galileo contributed to Cisco’s open-source AGNTCY initiative, which Cisco transferred to the Linux Foundation as the foundation for an Internet of Agents.

Galileo offers more than twenty out-of-the-box evaluation metrics, including hallucination detection, context adherence, and chunk attribution. The solution supports OpenAI, Anthropic, Azure OpenAI, and AWS Bedrock and is available as cloud-hosted SaaS, via Virtual Private Cloud, or on-premises.

Until the deal closes, Cisco and Galileo will continue to operate independently. The acquisition is expected in Q4 of Cisco’s fiscal year 2026, which is around July 2026.