Amazon Leo satellite internet available for businesses

Amazon recently renamed its satellite internet service Project Kuiper to Amazon Leo and is now introducing new hardware for businesses. With more than 150 satellites in space and the Ultra antenna achieving download speeds of up to 1 Gbps, the company is preparing for commercial launch early next year.

The new Amazon Leo Ultra is the flagship of the hardware range. This enterprise-grade terminal achieves download speeds of up to 1 Gbps and upload speeds of up to 400 Mbps. According to Amazon, this is the fastest commercial phased array antenna in production.

The antenna is built to withstand harsh conditions. Its weather-resistant design can tolerate extreme temperatures, precipitation, and strong winds. With no moving parts, it promises quick installation and reliable operation in a variety of locations.

Amazon developed its own silicon chip with radio-frequency design and signal-processing algorithms for this purpose. This technology maximizes throughput and minimizes latency. These are crucial features for applications such as video conferencing, real-time monitoring, and cloud computing.

Direct connections to AWS

Companies will be able to connect directly to AWS via Direct to AWS (D2A). This allows users to link their remote assets to cloud workloads without touching the public internet. Using a point-and-click interface in the Amazon Leo console, they can manage the connection to AWS Transit Gateway or AWS Direct Connect Gateway.

Amazon Leo also offers Private Network Interconnect (PNI). This allows companies and telecom providers to set up private network connections in large colocation facilities. This should take days rather than the weeks or months that traditional private circuits typically require.

Customers also get access to network management tools, advanced encryption, and 24/7 priority support. The service is designed to support critical business applications, from real-time data processing to remote operations management.

Amazon Leo has signed agreements with companies from various sectors. JetBlue, Vanu Inc., Hunt Energy Network, Connected Farms, and Crane Worldwide Logistics are among the first users. They will have access to the enterprise preview program and can test the network with production hardware and software.

From Project Kuiper to Amazon Leo

The name change is a conscious choice. Amazon Leo refers to the Low Earth Orbit in which the satellites operate. The company has now launched more than 150 satellites and is actively testing the network. The focus is on companies, government agencies, and organizations operating in areas without reliable internet connectivity.

Chris Weber, vice president of consumer and enterprise business at Amazon Leo, emphasizes the opportunities for companies in challenging environments. The network is designed for complex business and government customers. From satellite design to antenna technology, everything is geared toward reliable connectivity, anywhere in the world.

Amazon is shipping Leo Pro and Leo Ultra to selected companies as part of the preview program. As the network gains more coverage and capacity, the company will expand the program to more customers. The next rocket launch is scheduled for December 15 with ULA.

