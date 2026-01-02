Samsung sees HBM4 as key to leadership in AI

Samsung Electronics sees clear progress in its position in the AI chip market. In an internal New Year’s message to employees, Vice Chairman and Co-CEO Jun Young-hyun states that customers are responding very positively to HBM4, the sixth generation of high-bandwidth memory.

According to Jun, this feedback shows that Samsung is once again competing in the highest segment of memory technology, laying the foundation for a leading role in the AI era.

The CEO, who also heads the Device Solutions division, looked back on the past year. He pointed to the recovery of HBM activities, the increase in foundry orders, and the acquisition of new international customers for image sensors. At the same time, he emphasized that these results should primarily be seen as a stepping stone. The ultimate goal remains to fully regain technological leadership, which he believes is only possible with a clear lead over competitors.

Jun underscored Samsung’s strategic position as a semiconductor company. He stated that Samsung is the only player worldwide with an integrated offering that combines logic, memory, foundry services, and advanced packaging. This combination should enable Samsung to respond to the rapidly growing demand for AI chips in collaboration with its customers.

Continued investment is necessary

Although the response to HBM4 has been encouraging, Jun warned that this is no guarantee of regaining its former dominant position. According to him, sustainable growth requires continued investment and focus. Analysts point out that Samsung has already penetrated the supply chains of major customers with HBM3E in 2025, including Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom. As a result, expectations for HBM4 deliveries have become more positive.

Foundry activities were also discussed. Jun indicated that this branch is entering a phase of acceleration thanks to orders from major international customers. He acknowledged that there are still technical shortcomings, but sees opportunities if Samsung manages to increase the quality of its advanced production processes and clearly distinguish itself.

Within the System LSI activities, Jun called for a clear change of direction. If existing products do not grow sufficiently, Samsung must be prepared to review its technology, business models, and scope of activities. Research and development must focus more strongly on forward-looking work.

An important theme was the shift from a product-centric to a customer-centric approach. According to Jun, it is no longer enough to simply deliver advanced products on time. In the AI era, customer demands determine the pace and direction.

Finally, he emphasized the importance of closer collaboration within the Device Solutions division. Intensive coordination between teams for logic, memory, foundry, and packaging is crucial, as is rapid information exchange, early identification of problems, and reduction of complex decision-making. Only then, according to Jun, can Samsung take the next step in the AI era.