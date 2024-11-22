Official investigation into Thales after bribery and corruption suspicions

The investigation focuses on possible bribery of a foreign official, trafficking in stolen goods, and money laundering.

A source told Reuters that Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has initiated the official investigation. This authority suspects bribery and corruption by Thales, specifically in a defense contract in Asia. The investigation also involves the Parquet National Financier (PNF), a French authority that focuses on economic and financial crimes.

Thales provides critical technology for the defense sector in addition to IT solutions. The French company has since confirmed that an investigation is underway and stressed its cooperation with both authorities. The investigation focuses on four divisions in France and the UK. Thales states, “The group complies with all national and international regulations. As the investigation is on-going, Thales will not comment further.”

Investigation in progress

For his part, SFO director Nick Ephgrave offers some further comment. “Working collaboratively with our international partners is a crucial factor in the fight against international corruption and with this case I hope to reinforce the SFO and PNF’s long-standing relationship,” Ephgrave said. “We will together rigorously pursue every avenue in our investigation into these serious allegations.”

The official international investigation comes at a remarkable time. Last summer, police raided three Thales European offices, including the Dutch office, on suspicion of corruption in the supply of military equipment to Brazil.

Tip: Thales develops two new military radars