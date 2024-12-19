Apple and Meta argue over access to software tools

Apple has criticized Meta’s repeated requests for access to its software tools. Privacy and security risks, in particular, are a major obstacle.

According to Apple, Meta has now submitted 15 requests for interoperability. With this, Facebook’s parent company wants to gain extensive access to Apple’s technology stack. However, this would compromise security. “In many cases, Meta is seeking to alter functionality in a way that raises concerns about the privacy and security of users, and that appears to be completely unrelated to the actual use of Meta external devices, such as Meta smart glasses and Meta Quests,” Apple said.

The iPhone maker’s statement states that if it complied with all requests, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram would have access to all users’ messages and emails. According to Apple, phone calls, app usage, photos, and calendar entries would also become insightful to Meta.

Conflict in Europe

The issue is particularly sensitive in Europe. With the introduction of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in 2023, Apple is obliged to allow more competition and offer application developers interoperability with its services. Failure to comply threatens a fine of 10 per cent of annual sales. At the same time, the European Commission published a report proposing clearer guidelines and rules around developer updates.

Meta argues that Apple’s response shows it does not believe in interoperability. “Every time Apple is called out for its anticompetitive behavior, they defend themselves on privacy grounds that have no basis in reality,” Meta said.

