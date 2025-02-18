EU competition commissioner: Relationship with US disrupted

EU competition chief Teresa Ribera says U.S. President Donald Trump is disrupting the relationship of trust between the United States and Europe. And Brussels should focus on providing the predictability and stability that Trump does not.

Ribera, the European Commission’s second-most powerful official after President Ursula von der Leyen, told Reuters that Europe needs to negotiate with the White House and listen to concerns about trade. However, it was also reported that Europe should not be forced to change laws passed by lawmakers.

Trump and other administration members criticized the European Union for its many regulations. They view the EU’s fines on U.S. tech companies as a form of taxation.

Measures are not bullying behavior

Last week, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said EU commissioners are suppressing freedom of speech through the Digital Services Act provisions. That allows the EU to temporarily restrict access to an online platform or search engine in urgent situations. Ribera said in response that those measures are not bullying.

Ribera can approve or block mergers worth billions of euros and can impose hefty fines on companies if they try to increase their market power by stifling smaller competitors. It also oversees the EU’s green agenda and is responsible for keeping the EU’s 2030 climate goals on track.

Lack of predictability

Tensions between Washington and Brussels are running high following Trump’s decision to introduce 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum starting March 12, with reciprocal levies starting in April. This is in addition to separate tariffs on automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors. Ribera pointed to the lack of certainty and predictability across the Atlantic compared to Europe, saying this is not what companies want in the long run.

The European Commission, which coordinates trade policy for the 27 member states, said last week that it will respond strongly and immediately to Trump’s tariff increases.

Ribera said the EU will be ready next month to decide whether Apple and Meta have complied with new rules aimed at curbing their market power. Both companies have been under the EU’s microscope since last March and could face fines of up to 10% of their global annual sales if they violated the Digital Markets Act.

There was speculation that Ribera might delay the decisions following criticism from Trump and Meta-CEO Mark Zuckerberg of recent EU rules, which Big Tech says are unfair and saddle them with high fines. Asked if it will decide on the two companies in March, Ribera replied in the affirmative.

The Commission is also investigating whether Elon Musk’s social media platform X violated EU rules against illegal content. Ribera said Musk’s role in the U.S. government will not affect the EU decision. US billionaire Musk is one of Trump’s closest advisers and was the biggest donor to his 2024 election campaign.

