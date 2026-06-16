Microsoft sued over Azure reporting

Microsoft faces a lawsuit from shareholders who claim the company painted an overly optimistic picture of its AI strategy to investors. According to the plaintiffs, Microsoft used the buzz surrounding AI and Copilot to downplay concerns about slowing Azure growth and rising infrastructure costs.

The proposed class-action lawsuit was filed by the pension fund for police and fire department employees in the U.S. city of St. Clair Shores, Reuters reports. In addition to Microsoft itself, CEO Satya Nadella and CFO Amy Hood are also named as defendants. The plaintiffs represent investors who held Microsoft shares between May 2025 and January 2026.

The core of the complaint goes beyond a discussion of disappointing figures. According to Neowin, the shareholders allege that Microsoft deliberately placed strong emphasis on Copilot, generative AI, and its partnership with OpenAI, while the company was less transparent about the financial consequences of that strategy.

Furthermore, Microsoft allegedly failed to adequately highlight the massive investments required to deliver AI services at scale. The expansion of data center capacity, the purchase of GPUs, and the development of specialized AI hardware would weigh much more heavily on earnings than investors could infer from the company’s public communications.

Azure Slows Down, Investments Skyrocket

The debate gained momentum early this year following Microsoft’s quarterly earnings report. Azure grew by 39 percent in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. While that is still an impressive figure, it did represent a slowdown compared to the 40 percent growth in the previous quarter. For the following quarter, Microsoft predicted a further slowdown to 37 to 38 percent.

At the same time, Microsoft reported quarterly capital expenditures of $37.5 billion. That was nearly 66 percent more than a year earlier and significantly higher than analysts had anticipated.

The combination of a slowing growth rate and sharply rising investments led to a negative market reaction. On January 29, the stock lost about 10 percent of its value, wiping out approximately $357 billion in market capitalization. It was Microsoft’s largest one-day price drop in nearly six years.

Microsoft Rejects Allegations

Microsoft calls the allegations baseless and states that the company has always communicated accurately with investors. The company says it will vigorously defend itself against the claims.

It is notable that the lawsuit is being filed at a time when Microsoft is actually sending stronger signals about the returns on its AI investments. According to recent financial results, the annual revenue run rate for its AI operations now stands at approximately $37 billion. With this, Microsoft is attempting to demonstrate that the billions invested in AI infrastructure are indeed leading to new revenue streams.