Two hacker groups break into AMD and put data up for sale

Hacker groups IntelBroker and EnergyWeaponUser claim to have recently independently broken into chipmaker AMD and stolen data. This data is now being offered for sale through the re-available BreachForums.

AMD has been dealing with several hacking attempts lately. In the process, data of (former) employees and potentially company-sensitive data have been exposed.

In June of this year, the chipmaker was already targeted by IntelBoker hackers, and now it appears that this hacking gang has recently been successful again. EneryWeaponUser hackers also reportedly carried out a second, independent break-in.

Internal communications data

According to reports on the popular hacker forum BreachForums, it is now about (internal) communication data from various sources. These sources include “idmprod.xilinx.com,” which may point to the chip manufacturer Xilinx, which AMD acquired as early as 2022. Furthermore, there are sources under the name “amdsso.okta.com,” which may indicate that AMD’s Okta system is also leaked.

The stolen data includes user login information, case numbers and descriptions, and internal decisions. The hackers also provided a sample of the stolen data, including usernames and groups to which tasks are assigned.

AMD itself has not yet commented on the possibility of a new breach.

IntelBroker leading again

It is notable that IntelBroker is active again and has now been aided, intentionally or not, by a new hacker gang. IntelBroker is also said to be behind the revival of the hacker forum BreachForum, which itself is experiencing a second youth after previously being taken off the air.

