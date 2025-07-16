IT teams lack support in dealing with cyber stress

Organizations are failing to support their IT and security staff in dealing with stress caused by cyber incidents. Almost half of IT professionals believe they lack resilience, while employers often overlook the human factor.

This is according to research by Zscaler. This development poses a serious risk to business continuity. James Tucker, Head of CISOs in Residence at Zscaler EMEA, emphasizes that effective cyber resilience strategies contain three elements: “processes, technology, and people.” According to Tucker, companies understand how technology and operational processes influence continuity strategies, but people are often overlooked.

“Everyone is so focused on technology, but they ignore or forget the human factor, as if it were optional,” Tucker said. This is even though 43 percent of IT professionals say their organization does not see the connection between personal resilience and the overall resilience of the organization.

Stress underestimated

The survey findings reveal that technology and processes receive attention, but the human impact is often neglected. Of the IT professionals surveyed, 47 percent say they feel only “somewhat resilient” or even less.

In addition, half of the respondents believe that their organization lacks insight into the daily stress and mental strain associated with handling cyber incidents. Due to this lack of awareness, 51 percent do not believe that their employer is actively engaged in their personal resilience.

It is therefore not surprising that little attention is paid to monitoring personal resilience. According to the respondents, only 37 percent of organizations actively measure personal resilience through surveys. Less than a third assess individual resilience at all.

