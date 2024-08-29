Rubrik and Cisco collaborate to identify cyber attacks

Integrating Rubrik with Cisco XDR should make it easier for organizations to identify targeted attacks on data.

Cisco has recently prioritized XDR to better support companies in detecting and responding to cyber threats. The platform correlates all security telemetry to provide appropriate risk analysis then. This approach would result in more efficient operations for enterprise security operation centers (SOCs).

However, an XDR product also relies on integrations with other vendors’ platforms. Cisco is capitalizing on this, integrating with the Rubrik Security Cloud today. This Rubrik solution protects data from SaaS applications, the cloud or other environments.

Collaboration results

The collaboration will give security experts unified visibility of the environment and data so that potential attacks on data can be quickly detected and stopped. In addition, investigations and prioritization should run more smoothly. This is made possible by combining threat intelligence with data context. If this reveals that an attack targets highly critical data, priority can be given immediately to finding a solution. The integration offers a third benefit: It simplifies the data recovery process.

In addition to these security gains, Cisco and Rubrik want to strike a business blow. For example, the integration works with Cisco Intersight, the platform for managing compute, storage and network infrastructure. Intersight enables deployment and configuration of the Rubrik Data Management Platform on Cisco infrastructure.

