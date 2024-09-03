13 attacks per second launched on critical infrastructure

Critical infrastructure is increasingly the victim of cyber attacks. In one year, a 30 percent increase in attacks has been observed. This corresponds to 13 attacks per second.

Cybercriminals are increasingly focusing their attacks on critical infrastructure. In the past year, the number of observed attacks increased again by 30 percent, to more than 420 million attacks worldwide. The increase has been evident, at least since 2020. Since this year, the number of weekly cyber attacks targeting utilities has quadrupled.

The growing threat of cyberattacks on critical infrastructure is evident in KnowBe4’s report. The security awareness training provider states that the energy, transportation, and telecom sectors are the primary targets.

Geopolitical weapon

Attacks on critical infrastructure are often driven by political motives. A successful attack on such infrastructure threatens national security and economic stability. In addition, it is interesting for state actors to penetrate this infrastructure for espionage purposes.

“While the increase in cyber attacks targeting these sectors is worrisome, we must remember that we are not powerless in this fight. We can significantly mitigate these risks by ensuring a strong security culture that combines technology, processes, and people. Regardless of size or sector, every organization plays a role in securing our collective infrastructure. It is time we view cybersecurity not just as an IT issue but as a fundamental aspect of our operational resilience and national security,” said KnowBe4 CEO Stu Sjouwerman.

