Ransomware attack on IKEA operator costs €20 million

The ransomware attack on the Fourlis Group, operator of IKEA stores in Greece, Cyprus, Romania, and Bulgaria, in November 2024 cost the company some 20 million euros. Although the company also manages other retail brands, the attack affected mainly the online IKEA shops.

On December 3, 2024, the Fourlis Group announced that there had been a “malicious external action” responsible for technical problems at the online IKEA stores. The timing of this attack, just before the busy Black Friday weekend on November 27, could hardly have been worse for the retailer.

The impact on sales was found to be 15 million euros until December 2024. In 2025, another 5 million euros in damages were added.

No evidence of data theft

A later forensic investigation did not find evidence of data theft or leaks due to the incident. According to an official statement from the Fourlis Group: “The temporary unavailability of some data affected by the incident was restored almost immediately, while the technical report (forensic) did not prove the leakage of personal data.”

Despite the attack taking place months ago, no ransomware group has claimed responsibility to date. This may indicate that the attackers have not succeeded in stealing data or that they are still hoping for a private settlement with the victim.

