Cybersecurity teams can not keep up with new attack techniques

Cybersecurity teams in Europe are struggling to keep up with new attacks. The problems are most of the time caused by an insufficient budget.

52 percent of European cybersecurity teams feel their organizations’ financial resources are too limited. That may have an impact on another problem: 61 percent say they need more people on the cybersecurity team. The lack of financial resources may be a reason for this.

The problem of understaffing is further caused by a general shortage of cybersecurity specialists. Mainly, positions requiring a degree or experience remain open (46%). Companies are additionally trying to recruit people without experience or a degree for security roles to compensate for some of the shortage. Nearly one in five such vacancies cannot be filled.

Source: ISACA

Shortages create backlog

The challenges prevent cybersecurity teams from preparing their organizations for new attacks. “Without strong, skilled teams, the security resilience of whole ecosystems is at risk – leaving critical infrastructure vulnerable,” said Chris Dimitriadis, Chief Global Strategy Officer at ISACA.

Attackers are simultaneously increasing the pace of attacks. About four in 10 respondents saw an increase in attacks, compared with three in 10 last year.

ISACA is the organization behind the survey. 1,868 security professionals from around the world participated in it, and 22 percent of participants live in Europe.

Solving understaffing with AI

Given the difficulties in filling vacancies, autonomous AI Agents are quickly becoming attractive. This technology should be able to handle parts of the security workload independently. Currently, the technology still needs more development, but ReliaQuest is working on it.

Tip! ReliaQuest brings autonomous cybersecurity step closer with AI Agent