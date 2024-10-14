Cognizant and Palo Alto Networks partner on security services

Cognizant and Palo Alto Networks announce a strategic partnership to deliver AI-driven cybersecurity solutions to companies in various industries. The partnership combines Cognizant’s years of experience in cybersecurity with Palo Alto Networks’ advanced AI platforms. By leveraging advanced technology, this collaboration aims to improve security outcomes for enterprises.

Cybersecurity solutions

This alliance will allow Cognizant to expand its existing services further by integrating Palo Alto Networks solutions. These solutions include the Precision AI Network Security Platform, the Code-to-Cloud Platform, and the Security Operations Platform. The joint goal is to support customers in bundling security solutions, reducing complexity, and increasing security levels.

“In the enterprise security space, AI presents an opportunity to augment human efforts,” said Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant. “The combined capabilities of Cognizant and Palo Alto Networks will help our clients avail themselves of cutting-edge security technology, advisory and implementation and managed services geared towards amplification of security posture and risk mitigation.”

Four new platform services

Cognizant is introducing four new platform services designed to reduce cybersecurity risks, manage incidents, strengthen resilience, and comply with regulations. These services include:

– SecureNXT Access: AI-driven protection for zero trust network security, supported by Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access.

– SecureNXT Cloud: Accelerates secure transition to hybrid and multi-cloud environments with Prisma Cloud.

– SecureNXT EDR/MDR: Proactive threat protection for modern workplaces with Cortex XDR.

– SecureNXT SOC: Real-time defense against cyber threats using Cortex XSIAM. With these services, Cognizant offers a wide range of solutions, including identity management, threat detection and protection, and cloud security. This partnership with Palo Alto Networks aligns seamlessly with Cognizant’s partner-driven growth strategy.

