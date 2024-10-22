1Password in more storefronts thanks to partnership with major distributor

By entering into a strategic partnership with TD Synnex, Canada-based 1Password has instantly gained a huge distribution network. The partnership unlocks an extensive network of resellers for 1Password in one fell swoop.

One of 1Password’s key solutions is Extended Access Management (XAM). This provides for mitigating security risks in the areas of remote working, bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies and shadow IT i.e. the unmanaged use of software, devices, or services. The partnership should make this solution more widely available by offering it through TD Synnex’s cloud distribution network, among other channels.

Monica Jain, head of Global Partnerships at 1Password, is keen to emphasize that demand for XAM is already on the rise. With the partnership, the Canadian company hopes to expand its potential customer base further. For now, the collaboration concerns only North America.

The solution fills what 1Password calls the “Access-Trust Gap,” or the difference between the number of login attempts in fully trusted systems and not (or not entirely) trusted systems. These systems evade Zero Trust policies because some of these users, devices, or login credentials remain unknown.

Securely manage shadow IT

1Password’s XAM solution allows companies to gain visibility into the use of such unmanaged software and devices and other shadow IT. This way, even unvalidated devices and applications become securely manageable instead of being blocked immediately. The latter can adversely affect day-to-day business operations.

The partnership with TD Synnexom also includes joint go-to-market initiatives, such as co-branded marketing. This makes it a great opportunity for TD Synnex to expand its cybersecurity portfolio further.

1Password provides solutions for identity security and access management and counts Salesforce, Under Armour and Canva among its customers. TD Synnex is an American IT distributor operating globally. The company provides cloud services in areas such as cybersecurity, big data analytics, AI and IoT.

