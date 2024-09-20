Google now syncs passkeys via Password Manager

Google allows users to store passkeys in Password Manager. This makes it easier for them to use the same passkeys on multiple devices and for more operating systems.

Passkeys, the successors to traditional passwords, can now be synchronized between different devices via Google Password Manager. However, users must be logged in to Google to do so. This feature, built into the Chrome browser, is now available for more operating systems than Android.

In fact, devices running Windows, macOS, and Linux can now save passkeys via Chrome’s built-in Password Manager, making these passkeys accessible on multiple devices. The functionality for iOS will be available soon, while ChromeOS is currently in the beta phase.

New PIN option

In addition to making it easier to sync passkeys across multiple devices, Google is adding additional protection to its Password Manager. The tool now offers a PIN option.

For creating and accessing saved passkeys, the PIN option provides an additional layer of security. This layer ensures that both stored passkeys and the syncing of new passkeys are end-to-end encrypted so that third parties cannot access them.

Practice

When end users want to use passkeys on a new device, they need either their Google Password Manager PIN or their Android device’s access code. Entering these codes gives them secure access to their stored passkeys and also allows them to securely sync new passkeys across all their devices.

