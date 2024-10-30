Proofpoint closes AI security gaps with Normalyze acquisition

AI adoption has made preventing data breaches increasingly difficult. Normalyze’s DSPM tooling helps against this and will become part of Proofpoint.

Proofpoint’s acquisition of Normalyze is expected to be completed in the next month. The Normalyze platform promises “the fastest scanning at scale” for data environments of all shapes and sizes. A big promise and significant help for organizations eager to leverage their own data for AI, but who are not yet able to understand the risks involved.

Human and AI

Proofpoint’s focus is on the human factor in security threats. Employees pose a major threat to their own security, simply because phishing and misconfigurations can lead to significant problems. But DSPM (Data Security Posture Management) technology offers help here, by providing insight into the exact risks organizations face.

“Today, data is at risk because of human behavior. Modern applications are rapidly changing, driven by small teams of developers working independently on microservices and various data sources, leading to an explosion of data,” said Mayank Choudhary, executive vice president and general manager, Data Security & Compliance, Proofpoint. “These modern applications are highly interconnected, making it hard for security teams to manage the heterogeneous and ever-growing sprawl of their data. By combining Proofpoint’s leading human-centric security platform with Normalyze’s pioneering DPSM technology, we can provide our customers with comprehensive visibility and control of their data posture so they can further mitigate human risk across their organization.”

More developments

Proofpoint is anything but sitting still. In September, for example, it announced a new framework in its own Data Loss Prevention (DLP) offering, in addition to Digital Communications Governance. So with inorganic growth, Proofpoint’s suite expands even further, with Normalyze classifying and discovering data through AI. This is done agentless and in-place. Prioritizing risk and managing compliance is also possible thanks to tools like DataValuator and Data Risk Navigator.

