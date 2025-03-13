UiPath strengthens agentic AI options with acquisition Peak

UiPath has acquired Peak, an AI company that optimises product inventory and pricing. The acquisition strengthens UiPath’s position in industrial AI solutions and expands the capabilities of its agentic automation platform.

The acquisition fits with UiPath’s recent shifting focus on agentic AI. Earlier, the company announced it focused on AI agents that can make dynamic decisions, rather than just robotic AI for repetitive tasks.

Peak’s AI platform enables companies to develop AI workflows, process data, and make predictions to optimize business-critical processes via APIs or integrated Web applications. It also provides AI-based decision applications that help business users make decisions around inventory planning and product price optimization. The technology will be integrated into UiPath’s platform to optimize specific use cases for different industries.

Practical applications

A concrete example of the collaboration is already visible at UK-based Heidelberg Materials, where UiPath and Peak have jointly addressed the price quoting process. By combining automation with AI-driven price optimization, the company has improved the efficiency of its sales team.

“With the acquisition of Peak, we are accelerating our mission to strengthen our vertical AI solutions strategy,” said Daniel Dines, founder and CEO of UiPath. “When combined with the UiPath platform, Peak’s exceptional purpose-built AI applications will enhance our ability to provide solutions that optimize industry-specific use cases and deliver incredible value to customers.”

