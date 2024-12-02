New AWS Security Incident Response service helps cut costs

Costs of cybersecurity incidents are skyrocketing: AWS introduces Security Incident Response service

The cost of cybersecurity incidents will rise significantly for businesses in the coming years. To mitigate this impact, AWS is launching its new Security Incident Response service, which aims to help companies recover from attacks faster and save significant costs.

AWS Security Incident Response

With the introduction of AWS Security Incident Response, AWS aims to help companies reduce these costs. This cloud-based service helps security teams resolve security incidents, such as data breaches, hacked accounts, and ransomware attacks, quickly and effectively. In addition, the service provides tools to prepare companies for attacks better and help them through the recovery process.

The service automates the triage of cybersecurity incidents with data sourced from Amazon GuardDuty, AWS’s proprietary threat detection tool. Customers can see notifications, historical data, and alert settings through a clear dashboard. Users can also specify who can access this data and how much time is needed to handle an incident.

The service prioritizes all identified incidents and resolves them automatically whenever possible. This is done based on automated processes and customer-specific data. In addition, the service can integrate data from threat detection tools from other vendors through the AWS Security Hub.

When an incident cannot be handled automatically, a security case is created immediately. Responsible company employees are automatically notified to take further action.

Instant access to experts

A unique feature of AWS Security Incident Response is that customers have 24/7 access to the AWS Customer Incident Response Team (CIRT). These experts support users throughout the incident management lifecycle, from preparation and detection to analysis and remediation.

AWS Security Incident Response is currently available in 12 AWS regions. Customers can access the service through the AWS Management Console or specific APIs.

