AWS Connect gets AI features for handling workflows

AWS Connect, AWS’ contact center solution, is being enhanced with new (Gen)AI features. The features allow users to more easily develop self-service customer interaction workflows to handle customer contact in a fully automated manner.

At the annual AWS re:Invent event, AWS is again presenting a host of innovations for the public cloud environment. Among these announcements is the expansion of Amazon Connect with new AI functionalities.

These new features, based on the proprietary Amazon Q (Business) platform, help businesses create easier self-service workflows for customer interactions. This includes communication through channels such as chat, email, text messaging, WhatsApp and Apple Messaging for Business.

Developing such workflows builds on Amazon Connect’s existing AI functionality. The Q platform already provides support to guide agents during customer interactions, and the new features take it a step further.

The new AI functionalities ensure that intelligent and autonomous self-service workflows are not derailed. Companies can set specific guidelines, reduce hallucinations, and make bots or workflows comply with predefined policies.

More focus on agents

This extension enables human agents to focus more on urgent and complex tasks. In addition to the ability to create advanced self-service workflows, Amazon Connect also introduces AI-assisted tools for evaluating agent performance. These tools help customer service managers better monitor performance, improve training, and increase service quality.

Another set of AI-based tools allows for analyzing customer behavior, classifying customers into groups, and targeting them through the most appropriate communication channel. This not only improves the customer experience but also reduces contact where possible, contributing to cost savings.

Integration with Salesforce

All new (Gen)AI functionalities for Amazon Connect run on the Amazon Q Business platform. In addition, Amazon Connect is now better integrated with other customer service systems, such as Salesforce Contact Center. This enables companies to create workflows and customize routing for AWS and Salesforce channels, such as chats, emails, and self-service or agent interactions.

With this integration, organizations can combine the capabilities of both platforms to optimize their customer service processes.

