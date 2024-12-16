Substantial set of updates for Veeam Data Platform

Veeam Software announces the availability of Veeam Data Platform v12.3 with a range of new features.

Enhanced identity and access management protection includes support for Microsoft Entra ID backup. “The ability to protect both Active Directory and Entra ID is critical, because identity-based attacks are massively on the rise. Hackers are choosing to log in as opposed to hacking in whenever possible,” explains Krista Case, research director at The Futurum Group.

Other features in the new release include Recon Scanner and Veeam Threat Hunter, which enhance Veeam’s proactive threat analysis. Generative AI provides more intelligent protection of enterprise data, with advanced reporting powered by Veeam Intelligence.

Expanded data portability

In addition, Veeam Data Platform v12.3 extends data portability by providing full Nutanix AHV protection with application-aware processing, comprehensive alerts, and analytics for Nutanix AHV workloads.

Fully integrated with Veeam Data Cloud Vault v2, the latest update also provides direct access to secure, physically separate, encrypted, and immutable cloud storage that Veeam says is “predictably priced.”

“Security starts with identity and authentication, which is why providing backup for Microsoft Entra ID is an important addition to Veeam Data Platform v12.3. We can now protect the most used identity and access management system, and combine it with new proactive threat analysis tools that better prepare enterprises for cyber threats,” stated Anand Eswaran, CEO of Veeam.

Recon Scanner provides technology for proactive threat assessment. This is the identification of adversaries’ tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) before a cyber attack. It is built on the patented Coveware technology used to counter thousands of ransomware incidents. Coveware was acquired by Veeam earlier this year.

Detect dormant threats

Veeam Threat Hunter provides accelerated signature-based malware detection, allowing organizations to cast a wider net and detect dormant threats in their backups to ensure business continuity. Threat Hunter uses machine learning and heuristic analysis to identify advanced threats such as polymorphic malware. Threat signatures and ML models are updated multiple times a day to detect new threats.

Another new feature is IoC Tools Scanner, which alerts organizations to the presence of Indicators of Compromise (IoC) tools commonly used by cybercriminals – including techniques such as lateral movement, data export, command-and-control, login access and more on protected machines. This tool promises to significantly reduce the Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) of threats.