Eurofiber drives quantum safety with Juniper Networks and Quantum Bridge

Cybersecurity will become even more challenging to protect in the future. Quantum secure encryption, particularly distributed symmetric key establishment (DSKE), holds the key to success.

Eurofiber has joined forces with Quantum Bridge, which specializes in DSKE. It originated as a spin-out from the University of Toronto, Canada. They plan to integrate this technology with Juniper Networks into Eurofiber’s existing network infrastructure.

Against fragility

As with all quantum-secure encryptions, DSKE is intended to overcome the limitations of current, classical encryptions. It does so by bypassing asymmetric encryption or by using complex computations. Instead, it automates the creation and distribution of symmetric keys. The level of security is claimed to be equivalent to that of Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), a methodology Eurofiber is already using out in the field.

Read more: Eurofiber joins Connectbase trading platform

One of four

Both DSKE and QKD count as one of four ways to guarantee quantum-safe networking, as Eurofiber’s Innovation Manager Marc Hulzebos points out. QKD is all about securing a communication channel, with quantum mechanics ensuring that interception will always be detected as the keys stop functioning immediately. Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) is a less radical step and integrates with legacy software. Eurofiber already offers it through Juniper and Adtran hardware, with PQC already serving link layer encryption, the deepest layer in the TCP/IP protocol. The fourth option, besides DSKE, QKD and PQC, is a system with Pre-shared Keys (PSK). Because these keys typically end up with customers via equipment, it is of limited applicability for communications. Hence, Eurofiber (and ultimately the entire IT world) must continue to look for a quantum-safe alternative to encryption in any scenario.

Eurofiber has already demonstrated DSKE technology in a secure environment. This occurred at a meeting in Rome of central banks from the G7 countries. The financial world is at the forefront of concerns about the future of encryption, especially since historical banking data can be both sensitive and readily accessible should an all-cracking quantum computer ever come to be realized. Mattia Montagna, Quantum Bridge’s CEO and co-founder, is clear: “Quantum computers will soon be able to break current cryptography. It is therefore highly necessary to take action now to protect sensitive data and networks.”

Protected together

Without an actual quantum computer having yet been created, it is uncertain which encryption technique will survive this expected giant leap in computing. For that reason, Eurofiber is already testing several advanced technologies in advance, says Eurofiber COO Eric Kuisch. “In recent years, we have worked with partners to test various advanced technologies, including Post Quantum Cryptography, QKD, and DSKE.”

Now, this is being done together with Juniper and Quantum Bridge, a partnership in which Eurofiber plays an important role. “The collaboration with Juniper and Quantum Bridge reinforces our commitment to secure and reliable connectivity. This maximizes our position as a leader in the fiber optic market, protecting our clients against evolving cyber threats, such as quantum computing.”

Tip: Dutch airports get long-awaited IT upgrade with Eurofiber