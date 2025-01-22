DryRun Security raises 8.7 million for AppSec platform

Securing $8.7 million (€8.5 million) in seed capital, DryRun Security introduces Natural Language Code Policies (NLCP) for application security. The company uses AI and language models to provide insights into thousands of code changes per week.

DryRun Security goes beyond the early automation capabilities of AI and LLMs by developing what they call Contextual Security Analysis (CSA). This approach identifies security risks and seamlessly integrates mitigation into developers’ workflows. CSA combines static context, change context and application context to make context-aware assertions in near real-time.

A new feature is NLCP, which allows AppSec teams to define security policies intuitively, domain-oriented. This reduces the overhead of writing custom rules and helps teams gain coverage across all their codebases, regardless of the language or framework used.

Investment and future plans

LiveOak Ventures and Work-Bench led the $8.7 million investment round, which included participation from Cannage Capital. DryRun Security, founded in 2023 by James Wickett and Ken Johnson, will use the investment to expand its engineering team and grow its go-to-market function.

