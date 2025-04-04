Noname Security founder raises 30 million dollars with Unframe

Unframe has launched from stealth with a Series A financing round of 30 million dollars. Noname Security founder Shay Levi founded the AI platform. Its promise: a radical acceleration of enterprise AI adoption, tailored from months to a few hours.

Unframe’s new AI platform, which had already quietly raised 20 million dollars in seed funding, aims to revolutionize how companies implement AI. Where most organizations struggle with complex and costly AI rollouts, Unframe seeks to provide customers with a streamlined, plug-and-play approach that eliminates long development times.

Proven track record

The company is led by an experienced team with an impressive track record. Founder Shay Levi previously co-founded Noname Security, which achieved $40 million ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) within four years before being acquired by Akamai for $500 million.

Unframe’s COO, Larissa Schneider, and VP of R&D, Adi Azarya, strengthen the management team with proven expertise in scaling up companies, leading IPOs and developing enterprise-grade AI solutions.

Despite being launched less than a year ago, Unframe claims to have already attracted dozens of large enterprise customers worldwide and to generate millions of dollars in annual recurring revenue.

Countering legacy

“Our AI solutions are designed to do more than just optimize workflows—they challenge the outdated enterprise software model,” said CEO and co-founder Shay Levi. “For too long, companies eager to innovate have been held back by costly, rigid software and consulting-heavy services. We’re changing that by offering a platform that delivers enterprise-ready AI on demand, without the traditional barriers.”

Organizations are looking for ways to integrate AI into their business processes truly, and Unframe responds to this with a flexible infrastructure that integrates smoothly with existing systems.

Pay only when there is an impact

The platform allows companies to implement AI for every use case without limitations on users, queries or integrations. A significant advantage is that Unframe ensures that customer data remains within their own secure environments, which addresses one of the biggest concerns surrounding enterprise AI adoption.

Unframe’s business model is also striking. Customers only pay when they see real impact. “We make AI implementation risk-free,” Levi adds. “Our customers experience measurable results before they commit financially.” Its focus on rapid implementation and immediate business value should set Unframe apart.

A strong list of investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, TLV Partners, Craft Ventures, Third Point Ventures, SentinelOne Ventures and Cerca Partners led the Series A financing round. With the new investment, the total capital raised is $50 million.