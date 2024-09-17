Website security company C/side raises 6 million dollar

Belgian Simon Wijckmans’ start-up C/side, which focuses on website security, has raised $7.7 million after two investment rounds.

After a second round of investment, C/side has raised a total of $7.7 million, which is roughly equivalent to 6.9 million euros. The creator and founder of the start-up is Simon Wijckmans. Wijckmans is a Belgian, but he preferred a place in Silicon Valley for the founding of his start-up.

This attracted big names to invest. In addition to several investment funds, money came from tech investors Jason Chan (former security boss of Netflix), Mike Taylor, and Jason Warner (both with executive histories at GitHub). Six million dollars was raised in the most recent round.

Securing scripts in websites

C/side tackles website security. Its main specialization is securing scripts. Cybercriminals try to break in here using certain techniques to modify code to change an executive command. In this way, criminals can load malware, for example.

The start-up’s solution to this vulnerability is also a script. Websites load this script first so that they are protected from malicious scripts. For companies, it is a simple solution that requires no additional knowledge. The script takes all actions, such as screening incoming scripts, automatically and takes action when necessary.

Simple and interesting rate

This approach is also important to appeal to the markets C/side wants to reach. “We are going to offer a limited service for free and charge $100 per month per protected domain name. With that rate, we also want to reach SMEs. We are not targeting one particular sector or type of company,” Wijckmans told De Tijd.

Also read: Which browser is the most secure?