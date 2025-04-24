SquareX raises $20 million for browser security

SquareX, which develops Browser Detection and Response (BDR) technology, has completed a $20 million (€17.6 million) funding round. SquareX’s technology transforms any browser into a secure enterprise browser with a simple extension.

Although browsers have become a primary target for cyberattacks, traditional security tools offer little visibility into browser-specific threats. This leaves organizations with a blind spot in their security strategy. SquareX addresses this problem by transforming any standard browser into an enterprise-grade version with security features.

SquareX’s solution works with existing browsers, reducing resistance to implementation while offering the same functionality as dedicated enterprise browsers. With the extension, companies can effectively manage threats such as malicious extensions, phishing attacks, genAI data breaches, and insider threats directly within the browser environment. This reduces the attack surface without requiring users to change their work habits.

Growing market for browser security

The investment is led by cybersecurity investor SYN Ventures, with participation from existing investor Peak XV Partners. This is a Series A financing round, typically to further bring a working product to market. The funds can be used, for example, to promote sales or product development. Peak XV Partners has supported SquareX since the seed phase.

